Tokyo confirmed 14,946 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 547 from a week earlier.
Twenty deaths from COVID-19 were newly reported in the capital, while the number of severely ill patients fell by two from Tuesday to 17.
The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 11,883.3 in Tokyo, up 7.6% week on week.
