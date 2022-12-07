  • A couple take a selfie with a Christmas tree in Tokyo on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 14,946 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 547 from a week earlier.

Twenty deaths from COVID-19 were newly reported in the capital, while the number of severely ill patients fell by two from Tuesday to 17.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 11,883.3 in Tokyo, up 7.6% week on week.

