Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate Sony Group said on Tuesday that it has the technology to make humanoid robots quickly once it has identified how they could effectively be used.

“In terms of technology, several companies in the world including this one have enough technology accumulated to make them swiftly once it becomes clear which usage is promising,” Sony Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano said in an interview.

“We will make an investment (for manufacturing) only when such investment is deemed necessary. We see a potential in humanoid robots, but we also believe other forms of robots are quite important as well.”