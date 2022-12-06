The government plans to defer the full-fledged implementation of any tax hikes to cover defense spending until at least fiscal 2027 in light of economic uncertainties stemming from rising prices, informed sources said Tuesday.

Also behind the plan is strong opposition from members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to corporate and other tax hikes.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to earmark some ¥43 trillion for defense spending over the five years through fiscal 2027. The amount is more than 50% higher than the ¥27.47 trillion set under the current medium-term defense capability development program.