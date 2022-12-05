Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said Monday it has decided to name Nobuo Inaba, former executive director of the Bank of Japan, as its next president, effective Jan. 25.

Inaba, 72, who will replace incumbent Terunobu Maeda, former chairman of Mizuho Financial Group, will inherit the challenges of streamlining operations while further embracing digital technologies during his three-year term. Since 2008, NHK has had five former private company executives in a row as its president.

Inaba will take on the post after NHK decided in October to lower its viewer subscription fees by 10% next fall, its largest cut ever. The move would hurt the broadcaster’s income at a time when the number of viewing contracts is falling.