Parliament has enacted legislation to take steps in preparing for future pandemics, including establishing a new rule obliging major hospitals to offer beds.

The Upper House on Friday approved the legislation by a majority vote, with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. Most of the measures in the legislation will take effect in the fiscal year starting April 2024.

Prefectural governments will draw up plans for tackling infectious disease outbreaks, including the numbers of hospital beds needed to be secured. Based on the plans, they will form agreements with hospitals prior to outbreaks.