Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has denied a report that his Liberal Democratic Party is considering adding the Democratic Party for the People to its ruling coalition with Komeito.

“I’m not aware of it, and I’m not considering (such a move) myself,” Kishida told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told reporters in the Diet that he has “never been informed” of such a move.