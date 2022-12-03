  • A Ground Self-Defense Force member conducts a military drill next to an anti-ship missiles unit at the GSDF camp on Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture on April 21. | REUTERS
A group of lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a draft proposal urging the government to pay for an increase in defense spending by issuing government bonds, not by raising taxes.

In the proposal, learned of Friday, the group of young LDP members supporting aggressive fiscal spending said that the government “should not implement tax hikes that deprive citizens of disposable income and further reduce domestic demand.”

It plans to submit the proposal to LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda soon.

