As the final whistle blew on Japan’s shock victory over Spain, thrilled fans flooded onto Tokyo’s Shibuya crossing to celebrate a win few had dared to dream of.

“Japan, bravo! Japan, bravo!” they cheered after the 2-1 victory, singing the popular “Vamos Nippon” football chant and waving the country’s flag.

Dressed in their team’s blue jersey, some with hats against the morning cold, the revelers mingled with commuters in suits on their way to work.