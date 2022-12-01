  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, on Nov. 7. | REUTERS
A court ruling that effectively labels the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as an anti-government rebellion raises the possibility that former U.S. President Donald Trump could himself be charged with sedition.

The jury conviction Tuesday of two militia leaders on charges of seditious conspiracy raised the stakes for Trump, who is under investigation over his role in fomenting the Capitol assault, which was aimed at keeping him in power after his election loss.

A House of Representatives committee and a Justice Department special counsel are separately examining Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 riot.

