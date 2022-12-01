  • Princess Aiko poses at an imperial stable in Tokyo on Nov. 21, ahead of her 21st birthday on Thursday. | IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY / VIA KYODO
    Princess Aiko poses at an imperial stable in Tokyo on Nov. 21, ahead of her 21st birthday on Thursday.

  • Kyodo

Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito, turned 21 on Thursday, having spent the last year carrying out official duties as an adult member of the Japanese imperial family.

After coming of age last year, the princess prepared well for every event she attended, including a news conference and rituals inside the palace, having asked the emperor and Empress Masako how to act during such occasions, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The princess hopes the coronavirus pandemic will come to an end so people can return to their normal lives feeling safe, the agency said.

