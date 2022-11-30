The education ministry on Tuesday updated its issued guidance to boards of education across the country, saying students can have conversations during school lunch if appropriate coronavirus measures are taken.

The notification followed the deletion from the government’s basic COVID-19 policy of a phrase seeking “mokushoku,” or silent eating and drinking, in principle.

The term mokushoku, introduced following the spread of the novel coronavirus, has not been used in the ministry’s hygiene management manual for schools. In reality, however, the mokushoku rule has been in place at schools around the country as the ministry called on schools to ensure that students do not sit face-to-face or talk loudly during school lunch to prevent droplets from spreading.