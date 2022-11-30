A political group headed by lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party allegedly underreported revenues in annual political funds reports, it was learned Wednesday.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office interviewed the No. 1 state-paid secretary to Sonoura, 50, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country’s parliament, on suspicion that the group excluded from the reports some income from sales of political fundraising party tickets, informed sources said.

The squad is investigating whether Sonoura was aware of the misconduct, which is believed to constitute a violation of the political funds control law, according to the sources.