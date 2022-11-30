  • Police officers detain a man in Shanghai on Sunday. The toll of China's unwavering approach to fighting COVID-19 has rippled through the world's second-largest economy for months. | THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Police officers detain a man in Shanghai on Sunday. The toll of China's unwavering approach to fighting COVID-19 has rippled through the world's second-largest economy for months. | THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

China’s top security body called for a “crackdown” against “hostile forces” on Tuesday, after a weekend of protests in major cities opposing COVID lockdowns and demanding greater political freedoms.

The stark warning came after security services were out in force across China following demonstrations not seen in decades, as anger over unrelenting lockdowns fueled deep-rooted frustration with the political system.

A deadly fire last week in Urumqi, the capital of the northwestern region of Xinjiang, was the catalyst for the outrage, with protesters taking to the streets in cities around China.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED