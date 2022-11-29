A scandal over alleged bid-rigging for contracts related to last year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics test events widened Tuesday as prosecutors and antitrust officials raided two more firms in connection with the case.

Investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special squad and the Fair Trade Commission jointly searched advertising agency ADK Marketing Solutions and production company Dentsu Live, a unit under the ad giant Dentsu Group, on suspicion of violating the antimonopoly law.

Including ADK and Dentsu Live, eight of the nine winning firms for bids suspected to have been rigged have now been raided by authorities. Dentsu Inc., the core unit of Dentsu Group, and event company Cerespo were searched on Friday. Ad agencies Hakuhodo and Tokyu Agency and event companies Same Two and Fuji Creative were raided on Monday.