    A consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners, the preferred bidder for a takeover of Toshiba, is seeking about ¥1.2 trillion in syndicated loans. | BLOOMBERG
A buyout deal to potentially take Toshiba private is taking longer than anticipated, as banks haven’t yet decided whether to extend loans to the company’s preferred bidding group, according to people familiar with matter.

Banks including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking are considering issuing commitment letters for loans to a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners and aren’t expected to make a decision until mid-December, which is later than planned, the people said. The lenders are reviewing the JIP-led group’s plans for Toshiba’s business, and to assess whether the loans will be redeemed on schedule, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Toshiba had previously set a deadline of Nov. 7 for the financing to be secured, Bloomberg News reported.

