The support rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet has dropped to 33.1%, the lowest since its launch last year, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, after three of his ministers were forced out in less than a month.

The approval rating was down from 37.6% in the previous poll conducted in late October, while the disapproval rating rose to 51.6%, exceeding 50% for the first time since Kishida took office in October last year, according to the two-day nationwide telephone survey conducted from Saturday.

The latest poll showed that 62.4% of survey respondents viewed Kishida’s sacking of the three ministers as too late, while 26% thought it was appropriately timed.