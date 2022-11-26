Japan is considering using an enemy base strike capability, or what it prefers to call “counterstrike capability,” with its ally the United States, in the event it comes under attack, a source familiar with the matter has said.

Highlighting the need to obtain the capability in response to a worsening security environment, the government will also limit the targets of such attacks to “military” ones, but this may be loosely defined to include not only enemy bases but also other sites, such as command centers, the source said Friday.

Those ideas were described in a policy document shown at a working-level meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, on Friday.