  • Protests against 'COVID-zero' measures in Urumqi, in China's Xinjiang region, are seen in this screen grab obtained from video released Friday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Beijing – A deadly fire in China’s northwest Xinjiang region has spurred an outpouring of anger at the country’s “COVID-zero” policy, as Beijing fights growing public fatigue over its hard-line approach to containing the coronavirus.

Ten people were killed and nine injured when the blaze ripped through a residential building in the regional capital Urumqi on Thursday night, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Online posts circulating on both Chinese and overseas social media platforms since Friday have claimed that lengthy COVID-19 lockdowns in the city hampered rescue attempts.

