  • Masako Akagi prays in front of a picture of her husband, Toshio, in Kobe on Nov. 11. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Osaka – An Osaka court on Friday dismissed a woman’s damages suit claiming that her husband, a former Finance Ministry bureaucrat, killed himself following a former senior ministry official’s 2017 order to alter documents related to favoritism allegations against then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Osaka District Court determined that as chief of the ministry’s Financial Bureau in charge of managing state assets, Nobuhisa Sagawa played a decisive role in falsifying the documents but denied he was personally liable.

