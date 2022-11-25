The Tokyo District Court has disposed of records related to a 1995 request for an order to dissolve Aum Shinrikyo after the cult committed a series of crimes, including a deadly sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system, an official has said.
As one of the few cases in Japan in which the court issued a dissolution order under the Religious Corporations Law, the disclosure is likely to boost calls for improved preservation of official records.
