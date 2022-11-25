  • A China Coast Guard vessel with a 76 mm cannon sails in the contiguous zone outside Japan's territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands earlier this month. | THE 11TH REGIONAL COAST GUARD HEADQUARTERS / VIA KYODO
    A China Coast Guard vessel with a 76 mm cannon sails in the contiguous zone outside Japan's territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands earlier this month. | THE 11TH REGIONAL COAST GUARD HEADQUARTERS / VIA KYODO

A China Coast Guard vessel equipped with the largest cannon ever seen on such a ship entered Japan’s territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Friday, the Japanese coast guard said.

Four Chinese coast guard ships, including the vessel, were detected in waters off the Tokyo-controlled uninhabited islets that are also claimed by Beijing, the Japan Coast Guard said. The latest incident occurred just days after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first summit since 2019.

