  • Solar power accounted for 8.3% of Japan's electricity generation in the year through March, while the share of wind power and hydropower was 0.9% and 7.5%, respectively. | BLOOMBERG
    Solar power accounted for 8.3% of Japan's electricity generation in the year through March, while the share of wind power and hydropower was 0.9% and 7.5%, respectively. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Renewable energy sources generated 20.3% of Japan’s electricity in the fiscal year through March, up by 0.5 percentage point from the previous year, exceeding 20% for the first time ever, according to industry ministry data.

Solar power accounted for 8.3%, wind power 0.9% and hydropower 7.5%.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW