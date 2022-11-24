  • Flowers and balloons are placed outside the scene of a mass shooting that killed six people at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Flowers and balloons are placed outside the scene of a mass shooting that killed six people at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • AFP-Jiji

A 31-year-old overnight manager at Walmart shot and killed six people at a store bustling with Thanksgiving holiday shoppers before turning the pistol on himself, authorities said Wednesday, in America’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days.

Four other people remained hospitalized in unknown condition following the Tuesday night rampage in Chesapeake, Virginia, police chief Mark Solesky said.

