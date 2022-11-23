  • Women pause at a bus stop in Kherson, Ukraine, on Tuesday as they wait for the distribution of humanitarian aid. | REUTERS
KYIV – Ukraine promised shelters with heat and water and encouraged its people to save energy as a harsh winter loomed amid relentless Russian strikes that have left its power structure in tatters.

Special “invincibility centers” will be set up around Ukraine to provide electricity, heat, water, internet, mobile phone connections and a pharmacy, free of charge and around the clock, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Tuesday.

