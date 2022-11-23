Tokyo reported 12,850 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 2,736 from a week before and rising week-on-week for the 19th day in a row.
Seven new deaths were confirmed among people with COVID-19 in the capital the day.
Tokyo reported 12,850 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 2,736 from a week before and rising week-on-week for the 19th day in a row.
Seven new deaths were confirmed among people with COVID-19 in the capital the day.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.