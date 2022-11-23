  • Cyclists take part in an event to cross the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Cyclists take part in an event to cross the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Jiji, staff report

  • SHARE

Tokyo reported 12,850 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 2,736 from a week before and rising week-on-week for the 19th day in a row.

Seven new deaths were confirmed among people with COVID-19 in the capital the day.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW