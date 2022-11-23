Some 77% of Japanese companies in Europe believe their operations have been affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, primarily through a rise in energy and food prices and disruptions in logistics, a survey has shown.
Manufacturers feel the greater impact, with 83.7% in the sector saying their business has suffered due to the war in Ukraine, according to the online survey of 1,445 companies conducted between Sept. 1 and Sept. 26 by the Japan External Trade Organization, with valid responses from 799 firms.
