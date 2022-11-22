  • Experts warn that new omicron variants of the coronavirus seem to be spreading in Japan. | KYODO
Caution is growing in Japan over new omicron variants in the face of an eighth wave of coronavirus infections.

The XBB and BQ.1 variants, both of which are spreading abroad after being first reported in September, are seen to have high immune evasion. It is not known, however, whether they are more severe than BA.5, the current mainstay lineage, experts say.

