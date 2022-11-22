An Osaka man has been arrested on suspicion of taking an online job recruitment test for another person in exchange for payment, marking the first such case in Japan, investigative sources said Tuesday.
Nobuto Tanaka, 28, an employee of Kansai Electric Power, was arrested Monday by Tokyo police for allegedly standing in for a female university student and taking an online recruitment test for a credit card company in April. Charges were also filed Tuesday against the fourth-year student who requested that Tanaka take the exam for her, the sources said.
