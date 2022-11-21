  • People walk near Tokyo's Shibuya Station on Sunday. | KYODO
    People walk near Tokyo's Shibuya Station on Sunday. | KYODO

  • Jiji, staff report

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo stood at 4,619 on Monday, up by 594 from a week earlier, the metropolitan government said.

In the Japanese capital, six new deaths linked to the virus were reported, while there were 17 infected people with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria, down by two from the previous day.

