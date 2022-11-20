  • Japan confirmed 90,542 new cases nationwide on Saturday, with the daily count growing by some 10,000 from a week before. | AFP-JIJI
  • JIJI, Staff Report

Tokyo confirmed 7,777 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, up from 855 a week earlier, exceeding the week-before level for the 16th consecutive day.

The capital city also reported six deaths linked to COVID-19.

