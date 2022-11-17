  • The Maritime Self-Defense Force's carrier Izumo and destroyer Takanami conduct an exercise with a French frigate in waters near Hawaii in June. | MSDF / VIA KYODO
    The Maritime Self-Defense Force's carrier Izumo and destroyer Takanami conduct an exercise with a French frigate in waters near Hawaii in June. | MSDF / VIA KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

In upcoming recommendations, a government panel of experts will note that the possession of counterstrike capabilities is essential for Japan to maintain and enhance its deterrence power, according to a draft of the recommendations to be submitted next week.

The panel will stress that costs for a planned increase in defense spending should be shouldered by the public through a wide range of taxes, citing corporate tax in particular.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED