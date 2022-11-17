In upcoming recommendations, a government panel of experts will note that the possession of counterstrike capabilities is essential for Japan to maintain and enhance its deterrence power, according to a draft of the recommendations to be submitted next week.
The panel will stress that costs for a planned increase in defense spending should be shouldered by the public through a wide range of taxes, citing corporate tax in particular.
