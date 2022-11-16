  • Lawyers hold up a sign in Akita Tuesday saying the Akita branch of Sendai High Court found the July Upper House election was held in a state of unconstitutionality. | KYODO
  Jiji

The House of Councilors election in July was found to have been held in a state of unconstitutionality in terms of vote-value disparities by eight of 16 court rulings, with the last ruling coming Tuesday.

Seven other rulings found that the Upper House election was constitutional, and the remaining one declared the election unconstitutional.

