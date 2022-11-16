The House of Councilors election in July was found to have been held in a state of unconstitutionality in terms of vote-value disparities by eight of 16 court rulings, with the last ruling coming Tuesday.
Seven other rulings found that the Upper House election was constitutional, and the remaining one declared the election unconstitutional.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.