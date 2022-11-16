The number of foreign visitors to Japan in October more than doubled from the previous month to 498,600, government data showed Wednesday, primarily driven by an uptick in arrivals from South Korea.
The figure, which follows the lifting of COVID-19 entry restrictions on Oct. 11, is still down 80% from the same month in 2019 prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
