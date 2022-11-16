  • Narita Airport on Nov. 2. A total of 349,600 people in Japan made trips overseas in October, slightly higher than the 319,165 recorded in September, as travel resumes following the end of COVID-19 restrictions. | REUTERS
The number of foreign visitors to Japan in October more than doubled from the previous month to 498,600, government data showed Wednesday, primarily driven by an uptick in arrivals from South Korea.

The figure, which follows the lifting of COVID-19 entry restrictions on Oct. 11, is still down 80% from the same month in 2019 prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

