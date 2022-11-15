  • Tokyo reported 11,196 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 11,196 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first time the daily tally topped 10,000 since Sept. 14, as the nation appeared to be entering an eighth wave of infections.

Hokkaido, which has seen a surge in daily cases recently, reported a record high 10,906 new infections the same day — the first time the figure surpassed 10,000 cases in the northernmost prefecture.

