Tokyo confirmed 11,196 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first time the daily tally topped 10,000 since Sept. 14, as the nation appeared to be entering an eighth wave of infections.
Hokkaido, which has seen a surge in daily cases recently, reported a record high 10,906 new infections the same day — the first time the figure surpassed 10,000 cases in the northernmost prefecture.
