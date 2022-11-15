  • A Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project sea facility | EXXON NEFTEGAS / VIA KYODO
The Russian government has decided to allow Japan to maintain its stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas development project in Russia’s Far East, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

“The decision is very significant for stable energy supplies to our country over the medium to long term,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

