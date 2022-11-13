Three in four people in Japan are worried about being attacked by a foreign country, a survey by the Japan Press Research Institute showed.
Asked if they feel anxious about Japan being attacked militarily by another country, 76% of respondents said that they did so either strongly or somewhat, against 19% who said they did not so much and 2% who did not so at all, according to the survey released on Saturday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.