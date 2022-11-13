  • This screen shot taken from the social media platform Weibo shows Chinese military aircraft from the country's Eastern Theater Command taking part in an exercise. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Three in four people in Japan are worried about being attacked by a foreign country, a survey by the Japan Press Research Institute showed.

Asked if they feel anxious about Japan being attacked militarily by another country, 76% of respondents said that they did so either strongly or somewhat, against 19% who said they did not so much and 2% who did not so at all, according to the survey released on Saturday.

