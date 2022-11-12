  • U.S. President Joe Biden attends the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Friday. | REUTERS
    U.S. President Joe Biden attends the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Friday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Washington – Despite Republicans’ gains in the U.S. midterm elections this week, they are unlikely to knock President Joe Biden’s existing climate policies off course, experts say, highlighting the importance of individual state regulations.

Biden arrived at the COP27 global climate meeting in Egypt less weakened than he might have been if the Republicans’ much desired “red wave” had materialized in Congress, but with the balance of power still in limbo as counting continues.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW