OSAKA – Social media users, experts and government officials have hailed Nintendo after the gaming giant updated its customer service terms and conditions to allow it to refuse repairs and replacements to clients who are abusive to or make unreasonable requests of its staff.

One expert said it had “improved awareness and called for societal understanding” and that the company’s example would “have a good effect on other businesses, too.”

