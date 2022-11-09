The Cabinet Office said Tuesday an alert will be issued warning of the risk of a second major earthquake when a quake with a moment magnitude of at least 7.0 occurs along the Chishima Trench or the Japan Trench in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of northern Japan.

The alert for a potential subsequent quake, which could have a moment magnitude of 8.0 or greater, will be issued by the office and the Meteorological Agency, as well as local governments. It will ask residents and businesses in Pacific coastal areas stretching from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, to prepare against big shakes and tsunami for about a week after the first earthquake occurs in the trench zones off the coast of Hokkaido, Aomori Prefecture or Iwate Prefecture. Advance evacuations, traffic controls or school closures will not be requested.