Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week on the sidelines of an international gathering in Southeast Asia, diplomatic sources said Monday.
If realized, it would be the first summit between the political leaders of Japan and China since December 2019. The meeting would come shortly after Xi secured himself a precedent-breaking third five-year term last month as general-secretary of the ruling Communist Party.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.