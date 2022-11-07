  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reviews an honor guard as he attends the Maritime Self-Defense Force's International Fleet Review aboard the Izumo helicopter carrier in Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • KYODO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week on the sidelines of an international gathering in Southeast Asia, diplomatic sources said Monday.

If realized, it would be the first summit between the political leaders of Japan and China since December 2019. The meeting would come shortly after Xi secured himself a precedent-breaking third five-year term last month as general-secretary of the ruling Communist Party.

