  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, attend a Buddhist ceremony commemorating victims of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities, at Chogye Buddhist temple in Seoul on Friday. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol issued an apology to the nation over a deadly pre-Halloween crowd crush, with members of his government facing criticism over management of the incident that killed at least 156 people.

“I am sorry and apologetic to the bereaved families who are facing tragedy that cannot be expressed in words and to the people who share the pain and sorrow,” Yoon said Monday in a meeting with his Cabinet and outside experts to review national safety systems.

