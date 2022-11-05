  • British Secretary for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly (left to right), U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrive for a working session of a Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting at the City Hall in Muenster, Germany, on Friday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
MUENSTER, Germany – The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from “threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force,” while the United States touted the countries’ increasingly aligned approach toward dealing with Beijing.

A mildly worded communique, wrapping up two days of meetings by the foreign ministers of the world’s seven wealthiest democracies, reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

