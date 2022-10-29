The central government and the ruling coalition are considering extending the ongoing session of parliament to ensure the enactment of a supplementary state budget and key bills amid criticism of the the Kishida administration over communication issues.
Although the Diet, as parliament is known, has completed one-third of its current 69-day extraordinary session set to end on Dec. 10, it has started deliberating only a few bills, including legislation aimed at revising the infectious disease law to prepare for future pandemics.
