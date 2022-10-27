Opposition parties are ramping up their attacks in parliament against the Liberal Democratic Party-led government, taking aim at two ministers with suspected involvement in financial scandals.
The opposition has been buoyed by the resignation of economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa this week, with the government and the LDP-Komeito ruling coalition now fearful that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration could be shaken if that sets off a series of resignations.
