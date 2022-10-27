  • Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada is targeted by opposition parties for his suspected involvement in money scandals. | KYODO
Opposition parties are ramping up their attacks in parliament against the Liberal Democratic Party-led government, taking aim at two ministers with suspected involvement in financial scandals.

The opposition has been buoyed by the resignation of economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa this week, with the government and the LDP-Komeito ruling coalition now fearful that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration could be shaken if that sets off a series of resignations.

