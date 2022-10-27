  • The phase-out of coal used to generate electricity without filtering carbon dioxide emissions must happen six times faster, a new report says. | AFP-JIJI
    The phase-out of coal used to generate electricity without filtering carbon dioxide emissions must happen six times faster, a new report says. | AFP-JIJI
Across virtually every sector, the greening of the global economy is unfolding far too slowly to stave off climate catastrophe, according to a sobering report Wednesday from a consortium of research organizations.

From industry, power and transport to food production, deforestation and finance, progress across 40 key indicators must accelerate dramatically — in many cases tenfold or more — to stay in line with the Paris treaty goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

