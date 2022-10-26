  • The Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly passes an ordinance on June 21 to prevent harassment of prefectural and municipal assembly members in the prefecture. | KYODO
Fukuoka – Yukiko Tsuru was drained of patience, having suffered relentless harassment by a senior colleague sitting next to her in the hall of a city assembly in southwestern Japan.

Since her first election to the municipal assembly of Chikugo, Fukuoka Prefecture, in 2019, Tsuru, 37, has faced mistreatment such as being ignored and blocked from making questions during an assembly session.

