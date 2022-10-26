Fukuoka – Yukiko Tsuru was drained of patience, having suffered relentless harassment by a senior colleague sitting next to her in the hall of a city assembly in southwestern Japan.
Since her first election to the municipal assembly of Chikugo, Fukuoka Prefecture, in 2019, Tsuru, 37, has faced mistreatment such as being ignored and blocked from making questions during an assembly session.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.