  • Former health minister Shigeyuki Goto, who has been tapped as economic revitalization minister, speaks to reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Former health minister Shigeyuki Goto, who has been tapped as economic revitalization minister, speaks to reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Former health minister Shigeyuki Goto was on Tuesday tapped as economic revitalization minister to replace Daishiro Yamagiwa, who stepped down from the post the day before over his ties with the controversial Unification Church.

But whether the latest move will help Prime Minister Fumio Kishida put an end to mounting criticism over his handling of issues related to the Unification Church and focus instead on pressing matters such as rising prices remains to be seen.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW