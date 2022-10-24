  • Climate activist stage a protest against the oil and gas industry in Cape Town, South Africa, on Oct. 18. | REUTERS
    Climate activist stage a protest against the oil and gas industry in Cape Town, South Africa, on Oct. 18. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The last time world leaders got together for a climate summit, the backdrop was thoroughly menacing. A pandemic had decimated national budgets. Poor countries were up in arms over the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines by the same wealthy nations whose fossil fuel consumption did most to warm the planet. Relations between the two largest emitters, the U.S. and China, had devolved into zero sum skirmishes over everything from trade to Taiwan.

Those were the good old days.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW