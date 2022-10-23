Washington – From the Pacific coast to the eastern seaboard, election denialism has seeped from U.S. state capitals into village halls, bars and living rooms — sickening the American body politic and threatening democracy itself.
Two weeks ahead of the midterm elections, Republicans up and down the ballot are embracing former President Donald Trump’s false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen and that voter fraud is rife.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.