  • Satoko Nagamura (left) and her partner Mamiko Moda interact with their son, who was conceived with donated sperm, in their home in Tokyo in September | AFP-JIJI
Satoko Nagamura and her girlfriend conceived their son with donated sperm, but new legislation in Japan could effectively outlaw the procedure for lesbian couples and single women.

For decades, anonymous sperm donation has existed in a legal gray zone in Japan, with no law explicitly prohibiting it, but no framework to govern it either.

